Beyoncé concert at Soldier Field delayed as fans wait out weather

By
Published  May 15, 2025 11:46am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Fans start lining up ahead of Beyoncé show at Soldier Field

Fans start lining up ahead of Beyoncé show at Soldier Field

The Cowboy Carter Tour is officially in Chicago today with fans lining up hours ahead of Beyoncé's first show at Soldier Field.

The Brief

    • Fans lined up as early as 7 a.m. at Soldier Field for the kickoff of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago, eager to secure front-row spots in the general admission areas.
    • The tour’s rodeo theme includes selecting a fan "king and queen" of the rodeo, adding to the festive atmosphere.
    • Beyoncé is performing three shows in the city, drawing fans from across the country to celebrate music, cowboy culture, and community.

CHICAGO - Beyoncé was set to perform at Soldier Field on Thursday, but it wasn't without a weather delay. 

The show was initially set to begin at 7 p.m., but a representative at Soldier Field confirmed it wouldn't start until after 9 p.m. due to the inclement weather passing through the area. 

Beyoncé concert at Soldier Field delayed as fans wait out weather

Beyoncé concert at Soldier Field delayed as fans wait out weather

Fans are anxiously waiting for the Beyoncé concert at Soldier Field. The show is delayed due to possible severe storms passing through the Chicago area.

What we know:

For many fans, the show means meeting new friends, sharing the love of Queen Bey and celebrating cowboy culture at Soldier Field.

The BeyHive formed at 7 a.m. Fans said they wanted to be at the front of the general admission areas, for a good view and to be seen.

They say a king and queen of the rodeo are selected – one of the fun fan features of the Cowboy Carter Tour. 

Those who wrangled tickets traveled from New York, Tennessee and Washington State. They ambled over to say howdy through the stadium fence.

Jada Cato is in town from Tennessee.

"I’m not necessarily trying to win the rodeo. I was just trying to get in line first. But, just get rest before. Be comfortable while you’re waiting and good vibes, meet good people," Cato said.

Chicagoans don western wear as Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour comes to town

Chicagoans don western wear as Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour comes to town

FOX 32's Gabriella Premus heads over to Alcala's Western Wear to talk about the fashion trends that Beyonce is bringing to Chicago.

Katie Newton flew in from Washington state. She grew up in Montana so she is prepared to line dance. She said the vibe of last year was still "cowboy" but "space cowboy."

Kyra Burke is a native Chicagoan who traveled from New York. 

"There’s a sweet honey pit and a buck and honey pit. Those are GA-based so people are getting in line to get in front of those areas," Burke said.

They packed their ponchos for any weather changes.

Beyoncé is performing three concerts at Soldier Field.

FOX 32's Joanie Lum interviewed Beyoncé fans Thursday morning ahead of her United Center show.

