Bicyclist critically injured after struck by SUV in Norwood Park

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck Monday afternoon by an SUV in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Nagle Avenue and crossing Bryn Mawr Avenue about 12:44 p.m. when he was struck by a gray SUV that was traveling westbound on Bryn Mawr, according to Chicago police.

The man was thrown from his bicycle and landed on a sidewalk, police said. He sustained an injury to his right leg as well as multiple lacerations to his body and face. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Police continue to investigate and no further information was immediately available.