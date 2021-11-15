Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run in Back of the Yards

A bicyclist was fatally struck Monday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 58-year-old man was riding a bike on the street about 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of West 52nd Street when a driver in an unknown struck him and fled the area, Chicago police said.

He suffered head trauma and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

No one was in custody.