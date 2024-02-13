Bicyclist fatally stuck in Des Plaines: police

Des Plaines police are investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash in the 1900 block of Golf Road at 6:15 a.m. A 2017 Ford F-250 driven by a 40-year-old man from Des Plaines struck a bicyclist while traveling eastbound on Golf Road.

The bicyclist, a 41-year-old man from Mt. Prospect, was also traveling eastbound on Golf Road.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation. Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400 with any relevant information.