Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side

A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.

The victim confronted the offender and the offender shot at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was struck once on the elbow and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

The shooter got away. Area Three Detectives are investigating.