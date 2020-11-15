Bicyclist killed in Aurora hit-and-run: police

article

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in west suburban Aurora.

The man was hit by a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Montgomery Road and White Eagle Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police.

When officers and fire officials arrived they found him lying in the roadway and attempted first aid, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Aurora Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call their traffic division at 630-256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.