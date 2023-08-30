Bicyclist shot in Englewood: Chicago police

Chicago police say a bicyclist was shot in Englewood Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was riding his bike in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue at 8:30 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him.

Police say the victim was shot in the back of the left leg. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

No additional injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The victim has been uncooperative with officers, police say.