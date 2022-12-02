Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody, Area One detectives are investigating.