Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclists stop traffic in the Loop protesting for enhanced safety

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

Bicyclists block traffic in the Loop calling for better safety

A group of bicyclists stopped traffic in the Loop just before 9 a.m. calling for better bike safety. They laid their bikes down on Randolph Street during the morning rush.

CHICAGO - A group of bicyclists stopped traffic this morning as drivers made their morning commute in the Loop

The group, protesting the lack of bike safety in the city, laid their biked down on Randolph Street just before 9 a.m. bringing traffic to a halt. 

While some angry drivers shouted from their car windows, others navigated U-turns in front of city hall.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The group "Bike Grid Now" says their "bike jam" was intended to show support for an ordinance calling for safer streets for bikes.