Biden border crisis? Number of children attempting to cross into US illegally surges

Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, America’s southern border has seen a huge surge in the number of children attempting to cross illegally.

Biden declines to call it a crisis, but Republicans say it is and blame him.

Facilities for migrant children in Texas have been overwhelmed by waves of underage migrants since Biden became president. Governor Greg Abbott says kids in the cartel-controlled underworld of illegal border crossing are being brutally abused.

"What the Biden administration is doing by allowing any child who wants to come across the border to come here, it means that he is going to subject thousands upon thousands upon thousands of children to the horrific trauma, maybe assault and human trafficking," Abbott said.

After changing some Trump-era policies he called inhumane, Biden has asked migrants not to come "now," but is allowing unaccompanied children to stay in the U.S.

"We are working to, uh, to repair what has been an unprepared and dismantled system. It's going to take some time," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"These sites are a direct result of President Biden’s reckless open border policies that are causing a surge in border crossings and cartel activity," Gov. Abbott said.

President Biden is unconvinced. But his critics argue that even if Donald Trump's policies were cruel, such as separating families, they did in fact reduce illegal immigration, ultimately saving some children from abuse and exploitation.