Biden demands release of Lombard native Mark Frerichs who was taken hostage in Afghanistan 2 years ago

There’s hope that President Joe Biden is working to bring home a Lombard native who is being held by the Taliban.

Biden issued a statement demanding the release of Mark Frerichs, on the second anniversary of his kidnapping, which reportedly took place Jan. 31, 2020, while President Trump was in office.

Frerichs is a Navy veteran and had been working as a civil engineer in Afghanistan for 10 years when he was captured.

He grew up in Lombard, where his father and sister still live.

His sister traveled to Washington D. C. last year to ask the president to make it a priority to bring Frerichs home.

There was no response from Biden, but she did meet with representatives from the Justice Department and the FBI.

The family hoped something would develop when the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghan residents were evacuated and relocated to the United States, but Frerichs remained missing.

President Biden’s statement acknowledged the pain that Frerichs’ family has endured.

Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have also been working towards Frerichs’ release.

Below is a statement from the White House:

"Two years ago tomorrow, U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was taken hostage in Afghanistan. A civil engineer, he spent a decade helping the people of Afghanistan. He has done nothing wrong. And yet, for two years the Taliban has held him captive.

Mark is a native of Illinois. A son. A brother. And his family has now endured two gut-wrenching years—praying for his safety, wondering where and how he is, aching for his return.

Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice. The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.

To Mark, and to all the Americans being held hostage and wrongfully detained overseas, and to all their families and friends who are enduring the nightmare of their absence: know that my administration will continue to work steadfastly until every American being unjustly held against their will comes home."

