Naperville congressman calls Netanyahu 'incompetent' ahead of Biden's private meeting with Israeli PM

A congressman from Naperville has called Israel's prime minister "incompetent and self-destructive."

Following Netanyahu's congressional address, Representative Bill Foster expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself but criticized the handling of the war in Gaza.

He wrote, in part: "While I support Israel's right to defend itself, including dismantling Hamas and taking measures to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens, Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza has been disastrous."

Since the war started in the Gaza Strip nine months ago, more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed.

During his congressional address, Netanyahu promised to continue the war until they achieve what he called a "total victory."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is set to have a private meeting with the prime minister.