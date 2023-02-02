Biggest Fighting Illini fans say Iowa voided sale of 200 tickets

The biggest fans of the Fighting Illini are apparently getting a reputation.

The group purchased a big block of tickets to follow the Illini to Iowa this weekend, but Iowa voided the sale.

The Iowa Athletic Department says all 200 of the tickets the Krush purchased in October had been invalidated because they were falsely purchased.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Because of the late cancelation, the Krush also lost money on the charter buses they arranged for the trip.

In the end, the Orange Krush says Iowa is afraid of them, and they are still thanking their fundraising supporters.