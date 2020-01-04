Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires

article

Bindi Irwin and her family, who own and operate the Australia Zoo, have dedicated the past few weeks to treating and saving as many animals as they can that have been hurt in the devastating wildfires in Australia.

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much," she wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi added. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties."

The 21-year-old animal and environmental activist said they've been "busier than ever" and have treated over 90,000 animals for injuries sustained.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother,” she captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a photo of her dad Steve Irwin grand grandmother. “We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can."

On Friday, Bindi shared a heartbreaking story of a possum they tried to save. “Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland,” she wrote.

“We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support.”

“This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” Bindi said, urging people to help by visiting wildlifewarriors.org.

“Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”

Robert, Bindi's brother, also has been updating his followers on social about their rescue efforts. "This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild," he wrote.

"Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever."

