Bishop Ford Expressway crash sends 4 to hospital

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street.

The collision caused one vehicle to spin out while another car came to a stop facing the wrong way. Four people were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes of the expressway were shut down as crews cleaned up the scene.

No further information was provided.