Black History Month: Chicago police pay tribute to city’s first African American officer

Chicago police on Thursday tweeted a tribute to the first African American officer to join the department.

The tribute comes as the nation celebrates Black History Month during February. Historical figures such as Police Officer James L. Shelton pushed boundaries and helped shape society into what it is today.

In 1871, Shelton became the first African American man to join the Chicago Police Department.

"He broke barriers during a time where he wasn’t allowed to be in uniform," CPD tweeted.

Police Officer James L. Shelton in 1871 | Chicago Police Department

In the present day, police say more than 2,300 Black officers "proudly wear the uniform as they serve & protect the people of Chicago."

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: WAYS TO CELEBRATE BLACK EXCELLENCE IN AMERICA