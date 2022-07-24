'Black Panther 2' trailer released as cast pushes ahead without late actor Chadwick Boseman

article

Marvel unveiled the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con as the cast moves forward without late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The trailer features a lyrical motif of "We Gon' Be Alright" from Kendrick Lamar’s song, "Alright." The video also includes images of Wakanda’s environments and what appears to be a funeral, with many Wakandans dressed in white.

The video shows someone in the Black Panther suit, although it remains unclear who is wearing the costume. Boseman's character T'Challa was the Black Panther in the original film.

Boseman tragically passed away in August 2020 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

The trailer reveals that the film will follow T'Challa's remaining family as they appear to cope with his loss.

Writer and director Ryan Coogler reflected on the death of the first movie's star actor on stage at the Comic-Con event. Coogler had worked on the first "Black Panther" movie.

"It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try," Coogler said. "It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman."

Coogler also offered a glimpse into the new film . He said it "goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before, and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Much of the original movie's cast will be returning for the sequel, including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

"It’s a blessing. We’ve all grown so much as a family, and it feels great to see you guys and honor big bro at the same time," Wright said.

Meanwhile, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta will all join the series as newcomers for the upcoming film.

"I’m excited, and I’m so happy to be here," Huerta said.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 11.

