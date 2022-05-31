'Blessed Mother' statue now sits where Chicago school fire killed 92 kids in 1958

A statue known for tragic history is now at its permanent home.

On Tuesday, the "Blessed Mother" statue was returned to Our Lady of the Angels on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department assisted in returning the statue to the newly renovated outreach center on the grounds of what used to be a school.

A fire at that school in 1958 killed 92 children, as well as three sisters.

It spurred changes in school fire codes across the country.