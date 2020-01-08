Block 37, Water Tower Place cleared after bomb threats

article

Authorities investigated multiple reports of bomb threats Wednesday in the Loop and Gold Coast.

Threats were reported about 4:30 p.m. at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., and Block 37, 105 N. Michigan, according to Chicago police.

Another threat was reported about the same time at a location in the 100 block of East Delaware Place, police said.

Authorities cleared the building on Delaware by 5:38 p.m., and Block 37 was cleared about 10 minutes later, police said.

Water Tower Place was cleared about 6:30 p.m., police said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that there was no information to suggest the calls were credible.