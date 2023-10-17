Blood trail left behind after business burglarized in Logan Square

A Logan Square business was burglarized Tuesday morning and the thief left a trail of blood in their wake.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary around 1:44 a.m. at a business in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. They saw a broken window and a "small blood trail" at the scene.

The owner of the business told police proceeds were stolen from the premises.

There were no reported injuries. No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.