Blue Island house fire: 2 firefighters, 3 residents injured in blaze

The Brief Two firefighters and three other people were injured in a large house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Blue Island. The blaze caused extensive damage to the home, including the collapse of much of the roof. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire, and the extent of the injuries remains unclear.



Two firefighters and three other people were injured after a large house fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Blue Island.

What we know:

The fire erupted at a home near Fountain Hills Golf Club and drew a large response from firefighters, who spent several hours battling the blaze.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from the house as flames tore through the structure. By midmorning, much of the roof had collapsed, and debris was scattered throughout the backyard.

Blue Island fire officials said the information remains preliminary as investigators continue to assess the scene and determine what caused the fire.

Authorities initially believed the home may have been vacant. However, firefighters discovered vehicles in the driveway and learned people were inside the residence when the fire broke out.

What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries suffered by the two firefighters and three civilians was not immediately available. Officials also have not released information about how many people lived in the home or whether any residents were displaced.

As crews wrapped up firefighting operations, investigators prepared to begin examining the property to determine how the fire started.