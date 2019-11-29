Blue Line service resumed after train hits woman at Jackson

A woman was critically injured after being hit by a train Friday at the Jackson station, suspending Blue Line service in the Loop for over an hour.

The woman, 28, was talking on her phone about 9:25 a.m. when she accidentally walked backwards onto the tracks, Chicago police and fire officials said. An oncoming train was able to stop, but hit the woman.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Blue Line service was suspended between the Grand and UIC-Halsted stations for about an hour, the CTA said. Trains started running again about 10:30 a.m.

The transit authority is advising commuters to expect delays.