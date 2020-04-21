Blue Line train evacuated after power failure; service running with delays

article

About 30 people were safely evacuated from a Blue Line train that had a power failure Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire crews were called about 2:51 p.m. for a stalled train between Central and Harlem avenues, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Trains were initially standing near Harlem due to a track condition, the CTA initially said at 2:37 p.m.

Service resumed normal service with delays about 5 p.m., the CTA said.

A spokesperson for the CTA did not immediately have details about the suspension.