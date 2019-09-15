Blue Line trains running with delays after earlier 'medical emergency' on tracks

article

Blue Line trains are running with delays after earlier “medical emergency” on the tracks.

CTA first announced trains were being suspended about 7 p.m., stating that trains would only operate between the O’Hare and Grand Avenue stops and the Racine Avenue and Forest Park Stops.

About 8:40 p.m., trains resumed service but were running with delays and congestion, the agency said. Some trains and platforms may be busier than usual.