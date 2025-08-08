Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil returns to Windy Acres Farm in Geneva

Happening this weekend and next at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva: the annual Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil—a family favorite packed with summer flavors and fun!

Running August 8–10 and 15–17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival features all things blueberry and sweet corn, including blueberry slushies, pies, and BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches, as well as a sweet corn flight and classic street corn.

Beyond the food, there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family—a petting zoo, jumping pillow, obstacle ropes course, train rides, and mini-golf.

This year marks Windy Acres Farm’s 40th anniversary, and the family-operated farm will continue to welcome visitors throughout the fall with U-pick apple and pumpkin season just around the corner.

For more details, visit www.windyacresfarmstand.com.