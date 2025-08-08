Expand / Collapse search

Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil returns to Windy Acres Farm in Geneva

Published  August 8, 2025 12:44pm CDT
Geneva
Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil return to Geneva for two big weekends!

FOX 32’s Elizabeth Matthews visits Geneva to check out the tasty traditions and fun surprises at this year’s Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil.

GENEVA, Ill. - Happening this weekend and next at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva: the annual Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil—a family favorite packed with summer flavors and fun!

Running August 8–10 and 15–17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival features all things blueberry and sweet corn, including blueberry slushies, pies, and BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches, as well as a sweet corn flight and classic street corn.

Beyond the food, there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family—a petting zoo, jumping pillow, obstacle ropes course, train rides, and mini-golf.

This year marks Windy Acres Farm’s 40th anniversary, and the family-operated farm will continue to welcome visitors throughout the fall with U-pick apple and pumpkin season just around the corner.

For more details, visit www.windyacresfarmstand.com.

