Blues legend Pervis Spann laid to rest, remembered in Chicago

Chicago has said its final goodbyes to legendary Blues man Pervis Spann.

Spann was born in Mississippi and served in the Korean War. He even repaired TVs and ran to be mayor of Chicago.

He managed B.B. King and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012.

On Wednesday, hundreds poured into Apostolic Church of God to say thank you and farewell to the 89-year-old. He died last week from Alzheimer complications.

It wasn’t just singer James Brown that thought highly of him. Spann is credited with first labeling Aretha Franklin the "Queen of Soul" and then B.B. King the "King of Blues."

"He never stopped being the Blues man. He never compromised who he was. He promoted out artists which changed our culture. He promoted our politics which changed our power," said Rev. Al Sharpton.

Pervis started his career as a disc jockey in 1963 at WVON in Chicago — a radio station he himself would later own.

"Through the megaphone of Purvis fan, he did not only change Chicago, he changed black America and therefore, the nation and that's why we’re here today with his family," Sharpton said.

It was a celebration of a life well lived.

Spann leaves behind his wife Lovie of 67 years and their four children. His daughter Melody is the CEO of Midway Broadcasting Corporation.