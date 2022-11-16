BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club next year --- How to volunteer

Listen up, golf fans!

You can get an up-close view of the pros.

The 2023 BMW Championship is looking for 2,000 volunteers for their return to Olympia Fields Country Club next summer.

Volunteers need to commit to working at least three shifts during the tournament week, which runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20.

You must be at least 18 years old, and able to perform key tasks.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 19.

