Body cam shows struggle between Waukegan officers, man who tried to lure 2 girls

Waukegan police have released body camera video after a man allegedly tried to lure two young girls while they were riding their bicycles.

The confrontation occurred about 6:15 p.m. on August 7 in the area of Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway, the two girls told officers.

The girls flagged down an officer on patrol and as they were explaining the incident, the suspect drove by and the girls identified the man.

Police pulled over 34-year-old Edert Callejas, who was driving on a revoked Illinois driver's license and had no insurance.

Officers also believed Callejas was driving while impaired, but he refused sobriety tests.

Both officers engaged in a brief physical struggle with Callejas while taking him into custody.

Callejas is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting arrest, DUI, no insurance and driving while revoked.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 17.

