Body of Elk Grove Village man pulled from New York creek

The body of an Illinois native has been discovered in a New York creek.

John Castic, 27, was originally from Elk Grove Village. He was living and working in New York as a Goldman Sachs analyst.

He was last seen Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. leaving a "Zeds Dead" concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg.

Castic's body was pulled from the Brooklyn Creek Tuesday morning. He is the second young man to be found dead in the water near the popular music venue this summer.

"They have found his body and confirmed it's him," his shattered father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital. "It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him."

Another man, psychologist Karl Clemente, 27, also vanished from the same music venue June 11 and turned up dead five days later in Newtown Creek.

Castic, a DePaul University graduate, had worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about one year.

"He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him," Jeffrey Castic said. "We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment."

Clemente's father isn't so sure and said he thinks that the two cases could be linked.

"There’s something weird here," Alex Clemente said. "There might be some connection."

Staffers at the venue turned away Clemente because they said he had been drinking, his father told Fox News Digital.

Video surveillance shows him walking toward a nearby gas station, but there was no footage of him inside. Additional footage recorded minutes later allegedly shows Clemente running down Metropolitan Avenue.

"Why was he running?" said Alex Clemente. "Someone was chasing him. There's something fishy here."

Clemente's wallet and phone were not found with his body. Police said the investigation into Clemente's death is still ongoing.

FOX 5 NY contributed to this report.