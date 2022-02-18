Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Body found at Illinois Beach State Park identified as missing Highwood man

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A body found last week at Illinois Beach State Park has been identified as a Highwood who went missing in early February.

The man was identified as Damarquis Henry, 22, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. The cause of death is pending toxicological tests, a statement from the medical examiner's office said.

Henry went missing Feb. 4 and an investigation led Gurnee Police Department detectives to Henry's vehicle, which was found abandoned on Feb. 9 at Hosah Park in Zion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

His body was found last Friday near 21st Street and Burnett Avenue in unincorporated Zion, the medical examiner's office said.

Damarquis Henry, 22. (Lake County Coroner's Office)

The medical examiner's office said there was no evidence to suggest there was any threat to the community.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.