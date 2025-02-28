Body found in ditch off I-65 in NW Indiana prompts homicide investigation: police

A body was found in a ditch off I-65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning, sparking a homicide investigation by Indiana State Police.

Death Investigation Underway

What we know:

A cleanup crew discovered the body around 9:20 a.m. near the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65, in Crown Point, Ind., according to police.

Troopers and detectives were called to the scene and quickly suspected foul play, launching a homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

The deceased is a male, but his identity has not been released pending positive identification and family notification. The cause of death remains unknown.

What's next:

An autopsy will be conducted on the remains by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

State police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Hamed at 219-690-0036.