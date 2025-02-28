Body found in ditch off I-65 in NW Indiana identified as 23-year-old Venezuelan national

A body found in a ditch off I-65 in northwest Indiana last week has been identified as a 23-year-old Venezuelan national, according to the Lake County coroner.

Body Found in Northwest Indiana Identified

What we know:

A cleanup crew discovered the body around 9:20 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, near the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65, in Crown Point, Ind., according to police.

Troopers and detectives responded to the scene and quickly suspected foul play, launching a homicide investigation.

Following a forensic autopsy later that morning, authorities identified the victim through fingerprints as 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas, a Venezuelan national, according to the Lake County coroner.

Pictured is 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas.

His last known residence was in Tillamook County, Oregon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on why the case is classified as a homicide.

What's next:

Officials have been unable to locate Ramos-Rivas' next of kin.

Anyone with information about his relatives is urged to contact the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.