Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm.

At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No cause of death has been released at this time.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

The DuPage County Coroner is investigating.