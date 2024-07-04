Body of man pulled from Marquette Park Lagoon, police investigating

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Thursday morning in the Marquette Park Lagoon.

About 9:40 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water in the lagoon, located in the 3300 block of West Redfield Drive, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.

Chicago Police Marine Unit Divers pulled the man from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

(Google)

Area One detectives are currently investigating. No further information was immediately available.