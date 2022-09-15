Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police
GURNEE, Ill. - A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee.
Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased Black man who had suffered serious injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Lake County coroner.
The investigation is ongoing.