Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police

A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee.

Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased Black man who had suffered serious injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Lake County coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.