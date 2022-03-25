Body pulled from Chicago River on the North Side

A body was recovered from the north branch of the Chicago River Friday morning in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters and police responded a call of a person face down in the water around 9:30 a.m. at 2901 W. Lawrence Ave., officials said.

The Chicago Police marine unit pulled out the body of a male of unknown age and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the body.

Area Five detectives are investigating.