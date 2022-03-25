Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Body pulled from Chicago River on the North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Ravenswood Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A body was recovered from the north branch of the Chicago River Friday morning in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters and police responded a call of a person face down in the water around 9:30 a.m. at 2901 W. Lawrence Ave., officials said.

The Chicago Police marine unit pulled out the body of a male of unknown age and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the body.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Five detectives are investigating.