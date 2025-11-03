Body pulled from South Branch of Chicago River
CHICAGO - The body of a man was pulled out of the South Branch of the Chicago River early Monday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the water just after midnight in the 2400 block of South Halsted Street, officials said.
The CPD Marine unit recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not released the identity of the man.
Area detectives have launched a death investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.