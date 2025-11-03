Body pulled from South Branch of Chicago River

The Brief A man’s body was recovered from the South Branch of the Chicago River early Monday morning. Police said the 45-year-old was pulled from the water near the 2400 block of South Halsted Street and pronounced dead at the scene. Area detectives are investigating his death.



The body of a man was pulled out of the South Branch of the Chicago River early Monday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the water just after midnight in the 2400 block of South Halsted Street, officials said.

The CPD Marine unit recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not released the identity of the man.

Area detectives have launched a death investigation.