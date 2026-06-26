Bodycam video captures the moment Will County K-9 finds missing man with dementia

The Brief A Will County Sheriff's Office bloodhound named Lizzy found a missing 71-year-old man with dementia in Bolingbrook within 17 minutes after tracking his scent from the home where he was last seen. The K-9 unit was called late June 18 to assist Bolingbrook police. Lizzy followed the man's scent using a jacket as a scent article and located him lying in a gravel clearing at the end of a service road. He was responsive and is expected to recover. The sheriff's office also offers free scent kits to Will County residents caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease, autism, dementia or other conditions that put them at risk of wandering.



A Will County Sheriff's Office bloodhound located a missing 71-year-old man with dementia within 17 minutes of beginning a search in Bolingbrook, authorities said.

What we know:

The sheriff's K-9 unit was called about 11:30 p.m. June 18 to assist the Bolingbrook Police Department with a missing person investigation.

K-9 Bloodhound Lizzy and her handler began searching from a home in the 500 block of Falcon Ridge Way, where the man was last seen about 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man was carrying an Apple AirTag, which last pinged near a nearby hotel. Lizzy's handler also used the man's zip-up jacket as a scent article before beginning the search.

After about 17 minutes, Lizzy tracked the man's scent to a gravel clearing at the end of a service road, where he was found lying on the ground, body camera video shows.

Deputies said the man was responsive and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released, and authorities have not provided additional details about how he went missing.

What you can do:

The Will County Sheriff's Office also reminded residents that it offers free scent kits for county families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease, autism, dementia and other conditions that increase the risk of wandering. The kits preserve an at-risk person's unique scent before an emergency occurs.

Residents interested in receiving a free scent kit can email jpogose@willcosheriff.org.