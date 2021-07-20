Bolingbrook-based manufacturer fined $412K after worker suffers finger amputations

A Bolingbrook-based metal stamping manufacturer has been fined after a worker suffered the amputation of two fingers at its facility in Texas.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined D&D Manufacturing Inc. $412,750 for failing to protect its workers from the dangers of moving machine parts, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release on Tuesday.

An employee at the company's El Paso, Texas location suffered the amputation of two fingers inside a 500-ton hydraulic press, according to the Labor Department.

OSHA inspected the El Paso facility in January 2021 and cited the company for two willful, 12 serious and three other than serious violations.

"The willful and serious violations identified in this inspection show D&D Manufacturing Inc. continues to ignore required worker safety protections," said OSHA Area Director Diego Alvarado, Jr. "Moving machine parts have the potential to cause severe injuries when they are not properly guarded and safety procedures are absent."

OSHA found the company failed to take preventative measures to protect employees from coming into contact with operating parts, including using required machine guards, the release said.

The Labor Department also said OSHA's investigations found D&D failed to conduct periodic and regular inspections, resulting in machine malfunctions, and failed to ensure its employees used proper eye, face and hearing protection.

The El Paso plant has a history of workplace safety violations. In 2014, OSHA cited the plant for 34 serious and other-than-serious violations. The company was also cited twice in 2015 for a total of four willful, six serious and three other-than-serious violations.

Headquartered in Bolingbrook, D&D Manufacturing has more than 400 employees in Bolingbrook, El Paso and in Mexico. The El Paso plant has approximately 60 employees.