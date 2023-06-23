Semi hit-and-run on I-55 in Bolingbrook leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured

A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash after getting out of their car on the side I-55 Friday morning.

Northbound I-55 at Route 53 in Bolingbrook was closed following the fatal crash, but has since reopened.

Illinois State Police say a semi hit the two pedestrians after they got out of their car on the side of the interstate at 3:23 a.m.

The two pedestrians were standing by their vehicle on the shoulder near lane 3 when a semi truck struck them and fled the scene.

Police say the driver of the pulled over vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

There were reports of a seven-mile backup all the way back to Route 126 as police investigated. There are still extensive delays.