Bolingbrook High School student hit by car driven by fellow student: police
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - A 15-year-old high school student was struck by a car driven by a fellow student on Wednesday in Bolingbrook as school was getting let out, according to police.
What we know:
Around 12:53 p.m., outside of Bolingbrook High School at the intersection of Raider Way and Lily Cache Lane, police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Officers found a 15-year-old girl on the ground, conscious and breathing. She was later identified as a student of Bolingbrook High School, and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the driver was a 17-year-old male, also a student of the school, driving a 2013 GMC Acadia heading westbound on Lily Cache Lane.
No citations have been issued yet.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Bolingbrook Police.