Bolingbrook High School student hit by car driven by fellow student: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 14, 2026 4:09pm CST
Bolingbrook
The Brief

    • A 15-year-old female student at Bolingbrook High School was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old male student as school was letting out on Wednesday.
    • The crash occurred around 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Raider Way and Lily Cache Lane; the girl was conscious and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Police determined the driver was operating a 2013 GMC Acadia westbound on Lily Cache Lane, and no citations have been issued  as of Wednesday.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - A 15-year-old high school student was struck by a car driven by a fellow student on Wednesday in Bolingbrook as school was getting let out, according to police.

What we know:

Around 12:53 p.m., outside of Bolingbrook High School at the intersection of Raider Way and Lily Cache Lane, police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl on the ground, conscious and breathing. She was later identified as a student of Bolingbrook High School, and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver was a 17-year-old male, also a student of the school, driving a 2013 GMC Acadia heading westbound on Lily Cache Lane.

No citations have been issued yet.

