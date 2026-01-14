Bolingbrook High School student hit by car driven by fellow student: police

The Brief A 15-year-old female student at Bolingbrook High School was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old male student as school was letting out on Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Raider Way and Lily Cache Lane; the girl was conscious and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police determined the driver was operating a 2013 GMC Acadia westbound on Lily Cache Lane, and no citations have been issued as of Wednesday.



A 15-year-old high school student was struck by a car driven by a fellow student on Wednesday in Bolingbrook as school was getting let out, according to police.

What we know:

Around 12:53 p.m., outside of Bolingbrook High School at the intersection of Raider Way and Lily Cache Lane, police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl on the ground, conscious and breathing. She was later identified as a student of Bolingbrook High School, and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver was a 17-year-old male, also a student of the school, driving a 2013 GMC Acadia heading westbound on Lily Cache Lane.

No citations have been issued yet.