Bolingbrook toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway: police

The Brief A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Bolingbrook on Sunday. Officers performed lifesaving measures before the child was transported to a hospital in critical condition; the child died from their injuries on Tuesday. The incident is under investigation, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver.



A 2-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Bolingbrook, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred at about 1:53 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive. Bolingbrook police responded and found the child, who had been hit by the vehicle.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

She died from her injuries on Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was identified Wednesday as Yunaleska Nival, of Bolingbrook.

What's next:

It is unclear if the driver will face charges. The Bolingbrook Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.