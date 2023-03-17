Bond denied for suburban man accused of downtown Naperville shooting

article

Bond was denied for an Aurora man accused of opening fire on another man outside a Naperville bar last weekend.

James Barnett, 27, was arrested Thursday night after a DuPage County judge issued a $1 million full cash arrest warrant.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 on Saturday, March 11. Naperville Police Department were called to a bar on Jefferson Avenue for a report of a customer making a disturbance when they were asked to leave.

While officers were on scene, there was gunfire at the back of the building. They found a man wither gunshot wound to his right leg.

Investigators say Barnett, the victim and another man were out together that evening. They allegedly left the business together and entered a car when an argument began.

Police say the men got out of the car, that's when Barnett got a gun from inside the vehicle and shot at the victim.

Barnett is facing three felonies and has been previously convicted of a felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on April 11.