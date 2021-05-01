Bond set at half a million for mom accused of dropping 5-year-old daughter off 6-story garage

Bond is set at half a million dollars for a suburban Chicago woman charged with dropped her daughter off a six-story parking garage.

Prosecutors said that Jerica Crawford, 28, of Plano, dropped her five-year-old child off a parking garage at Northwestern Medicine-Central DuPage Hospital on February 23. Then, she jumped off too, police said.

Winfield Police found Crawford and the child on the ground next to the garage. They were both admitted to the hospital.

Police said that Crawford drove to the top level of the parking garage then tossed the child off.

"The allegations against Ms. Crawford are extremely disturbing," Berlin said. "We are all very thankful that both Ms. Crawford and her daughter appear to be well on the road to recovery," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a press release.

Crawford is charged with one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child Under 13, a Class X Felony. She is due back in court on May 24.