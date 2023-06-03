Bond set for Chicago police officer accused of drug possession

Bond was set at $10,000 for a Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, according to authorities.

Officer Antrinius Andrews, 38, was arrested early Friday morning in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was "relieved of his police powers," after the arrest, police said.

The case was open with the Bureau of Internal Affairs.

His next court date was set for July 12.