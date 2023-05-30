Bond set for Oswego man who led police on 110 mph high-speed chase in stolen car

article

Bond was set at $250,000 Tuesday for an Oswego man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle in Oak Brook.

Oak Brook police spotted a 2019 Jaguar that was reportedly stolen by 43-year-old Craig Singleton in traffic around 6:22 p.m. Monday near the intersection of I-83 and 22nd Street, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

An officer approached the vehicle on foot and deployed a "stop stick."

The Jaguar allegedly drove off westbound on 22nd Street and the officer returned to his vehicle and started pursuing.

The Jaguar lost a tire and made its way onto I-88 westbound and reached speeds of around 110 mph, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The SUV came to a stop on I-88 near Winfield Road where Singleton was taken into custody, officials said.

"It is alleged that in an utter display of contempt for the rule of law and complete disregard for public safety, Mr. Singleton led police on a 110-mph high-speed chase in a stolen SUV," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of dangerous behavior must stop before someone gets killed. We are all very thankful that Mr. Singleton’s alleged actions did not result in a tragedy, but as I have said numerous times in the past, someday our luck will run out."

Singleton was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of driving with a revoked or suspended license. He also faces several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

Singleton is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.