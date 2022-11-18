Both sides of I-65 in Indiana closed after two semi rollover crashes

Traffic is delayed on the north and southbound direction of I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana because of two semi rollover crashes early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes are closed between 137th Avenue and US 231. There is heavy traffic from 153rd Avenue.

There was a crash in the northbound lanes and one in the south bound lanes.

Indiana State Police reported that 1-65 was closed at several locations around 4:31 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.