Boy, 12, charged with stabbing child in face with scissors at a West Pullman grade school

A 12-year-old boy faces an aggravated battery charge after he allegedly stabbed a child with scissors in the face and leg Wednesday during a fight at an elementary school on the Far South Side, police say.

The boys were arguing in the stairwell of a school in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 1:05 p.m. when they started fighting and the younger boy pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the 13-year-old boy twice in the face and once in his left leg, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Collegiate Charter School, 11816 S. Indiana Ave., is the only school in that block.

The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The younger boy was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, police said Thursday.

A representative for Chicago Collegiate declined to comment.