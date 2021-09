A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Chicago Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8000 block of South Bennett.

Police responded to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and found the boy shot in the head and unresponsive.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police believe this was a domestic-related incident.