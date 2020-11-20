Boy, 12, missing from Belmont Heights

article

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing from Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

Julian Torres was last seen about 2:40 p.m. Nov. 16 leaving his home in the 3300 block of North Oriole Avenue, Chicago police said. He is known to visit the 3600 block of North Pontiac Avenue.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder which requires medication, according to police.

He is 5-foot-1, 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.